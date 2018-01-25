Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 4
Thursday January 25, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 18 – January 24, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|23-01-2018
|Vadibel
|HANDYMAX
|01-01-1984
|Combined Mining and Shipping LLC
|23-01-2018
|East Energy
|LARGE LNG
|03-10-1977
|Sinokor Merchant Marine
|23-01-2018
|Sigloo Hav
|LEG
|01-06-1989
|Evergas
|23-01-2018
|Plata Sunrise
|VLCC
|04-11-1999
|Sinokor Merchant Marine
|23-01-2018
|Innovator
|CAPESIZE
|26-02-1993
|H Line Shipping
|23-01-2018
|Jicore
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1990
|Al Rafedain Marine Services LLC
|23-01-2018
|Al Wafi
|AHTS
|01-03-1983
|Mubarak Marine LLC
|19-01-2018
|Baltic Meadow
|REEFER
|01-01-1986
|Baltic Reefers
|19-01-2018
|Elham 1
|AHTS
|15-03-1982
|Undisclosed
|18-01-2018
|Paragon L1115
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-02-1977
|Paragon Offshore