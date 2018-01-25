Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 4

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 25, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 18 – January 24, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-01-2018     Vadibel     HANDYMAX     01-01-1984     Combined Mining and Shipping LLC    
23-01-2018     East Energy     LARGE LNG     03-10-1977     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
23-01-2018     Sigloo Hav     LEG     01-06-1989     Evergas    
23-01-2018     Plata Sunrise     VLCC     04-11-1999     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
23-01-2018     Innovator     CAPESIZE     26-02-1993     H Line Shipping    
23-01-2018     Jicore     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1990     Al Rafedain Marine Services LLC    
23-01-2018     Al Wafi     AHTS     01-03-1983     Mubarak Marine LLC    
19-01-2018     Baltic Meadow     REEFER     01-01-1986     Baltic Reefers    
19-01-2018     Elham 1     AHTS     15-03-1982     Undisclosed    
18-01-2018     Paragon L1115     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-02-1977     Paragon Offshore    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

