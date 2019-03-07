Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 7, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 28 – March 06, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-03-2019     Berge Denali     CAPESIZE     03-01-1992     Berge Bulk    
05-03-2019     Pablo 4     SMALL TANKER     28-02-1980     Searose Maritime Inc    
03-03-2019     Ocean Prologue     HANDY CONTAINER     21-08-1995     Lomar Shipping    
03-03-2019     Anangel Dynasty     CAPESIZE     25-02-1999     Maran Dry Management Inc    
03-03-2019     Anangel Destiny     CAPESIZE     07-05-1999     Maran Dry Management Inc    
03-03-2019     Maribor     PANAMAX CONT     01-03-2005     Splosna Plovba    
01-03-2019     Modec Venture 11     FPSO TANKER     01-05-1992     Modec Inc    
28-02-2019     Elise     PANAMAX CONT     12-06-2006     Patjens Reederei    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com