Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 9
Thursday March 7, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 28 – March 06, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-03-2019
|Berge Denali
|CAPESIZE
|03-01-1992
|Berge Bulk
|05-03-2019
|Pablo 4
|SMALL TANKER
|28-02-1980
|Searose Maritime Inc
|03-03-2019
|Ocean Prologue
|HANDY CONTAINER
|21-08-1995
|Lomar Shipping
|03-03-2019
|Anangel Dynasty
|CAPESIZE
|25-02-1999
|Maran Dry Management Inc
|03-03-2019
|Anangel Destiny
|CAPESIZE
|07-05-1999
|Maran Dry Management Inc
|03-03-2019
|Maribor
|PANAMAX CONT
|01-03-2005
|Splosna Plovba
|01-03-2019
|Modec Venture 11
|FPSO TANKER
|01-05-1992
|Modec Inc
|28-02-2019
|Elise
|PANAMAX CONT
|12-06-2006
|Patjens Reederei