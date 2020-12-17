Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 50
Thursday December 17, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 10 – December 16, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|15-12-2020
|Great Sunrise
|CAPESIZE
|29-01-1999
|Asahi Shipping
|14-12-2020
|Aegean II
|SMALL TANKER
|03-02-1994
|Aegean Oil
|14-12-2020
|Atlantic Energy
|LARGE LNG
|03-01-1984
|Sinokor
|14-12-2020
|Stellar Neptune
|CAPESIZE
|28-09-1993
|Polaris Shipping
|12-12-2020
|Alahan
|SMALL TANKER
|15-12-1988
|Beykim Petrolculuk
|12-12-2020
|Gulf Adventure
|SMALL TANKER
|07-02-1994
|Topaz Tankers Shipmanagement
|12-12-2020
|Petroleum 115
|AFRAMAX
|21-08-2000
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|12-12-2020
|Trans Ocean
|SMALL TANKER
|01-07-1992
|Safe Sea Services Sarl