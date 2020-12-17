Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 50

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 17, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 10 – December 16, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-12-2020     Great Sunrise     CAPESIZE     29-01-1999     Asahi Shipping    
14-12-2020     Aegean II     SMALL TANKER     03-02-1994     Aegean Oil    
14-12-2020     Atlantic Energy     LARGE LNG     03-01-1984     Sinokor    
14-12-2020     Stellar Neptune     CAPESIZE     28-09-1993     Polaris Shipping    
12-12-2020     Alahan     SMALL TANKER     15-12-1988     Beykim Petrolculuk    
12-12-2020     Gulf Adventure     SMALL TANKER     07-02-1994     Topaz Tankers Shipmanagement    
12-12-2020     Petroleum 115     AFRAMAX     21-08-2000     Buana Lintas Lautan    
12-12-2020     Trans Ocean     SMALL TANKER     01-07-1992     Safe Sea Services Sarl    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

