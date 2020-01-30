Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 4
Thursday January 30, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 23 – January 29, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-01-2020
|Fan 4
|WELL INTERVENTION
|10-05-1977
|Undisclosed
|27-01-2020
|Sea Mark
|REEFER
|25-01-1984
|Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries
|27-01-2020
|Hua Wei 7
|SMALL TANKER
|28-02-1985
|China Shipping Haisheng
|27-01-2020
|F Star
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|25-05-1995
|Five Ocean Corporation
|26-01-2020
|Ali B
|GENERAL CARGO
|07-06-1985
|B&B Shipping
|25-01-2020
|Ula
|HANDY BULKER
|01-03-1982
|Aswan Trading and Contracting
|25-01-2020
|Amur
|MPP
|01-02-1997
|FESCO
|25-01-2020
|Maria A Angelicoussi
|CAPESIZE
|07-11-2001
|Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement
|24-01-2020
|Ji Tai No 8
|SMALL TANKER
|01-10-1982
|Unknown Chinese
|24-01-2020
|Jin Xing
|HANDY BULKER
|20-08-1985
|Fu Long Marine
|24-01-2020
|Ghawar
|VLCC
|30-04-1996
|Bahri
|24-01-2020
|Bold Endurance
|CABLE LAYER
|01-04-1979
|Trinity Offshore
|24-01-2020
|Actinia
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-12-1982
|Transocean Inc
|24-01-2020
|Safaniya 6
|UTILITY
|02-06-1983
|Saudi Aramco
|23-01-2020
|Samskip Frost
|REEFER
|30-06-1985
|Green Reefers AS