Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 4

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 30, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 23 – January 29, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-01-2020     Fan 4     WELL INTERVENTION     10-05-1977     Undisclosed    
27-01-2020     Sea Mark     REEFER     25-01-1984     Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries    
27-01-2020     Hua Wei 7     SMALL TANKER     28-02-1985     China Shipping Haisheng    
27-01-2020     F Star     POST PANAMAX BULKER     25-05-1995     Five Ocean Corporation    
26-01-2020     Ali B     GENERAL CARGO     07-06-1985     B&B Shipping    
25-01-2020     Ula     HANDY BULKER     01-03-1982     Aswan Trading and Contracting    
25-01-2020     Amur     MPP     01-02-1997     FESCO    
25-01-2020     Maria A Angelicoussi     CAPESIZE     07-11-2001     Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement    
24-01-2020     Ji Tai No 8     SMALL TANKER     01-10-1982     Unknown Chinese    
24-01-2020     Jin Xing     HANDY BULKER     20-08-1985     Fu Long Marine    
24-01-2020     Ghawar     VLCC     30-04-1996     Bahri    
24-01-2020     Bold Endurance     CABLE LAYER     01-04-1979     Trinity Offshore    
24-01-2020     Actinia     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-12-1982     Transocean Inc    
24-01-2020     Safaniya 6     UTILITY     02-06-1983     Saudi Aramco    
23-01-2020     Samskip Frost     REEFER     30-06-1985     Green Reefers AS    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

