Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 46

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 19, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 12 – November 18, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-11-2020     Gdynia     PANAMAX BC (Self Disc)     24-07-1981     Servicios Mexicanos    
18-11-2020     Smolninskiy     REEFER     08-05-1990     Vladkristall Co Ltd    
18-11-2020     Shoyo Maru     LEG     01-06-1992     Shosei Kisen    
16-11-2020     Angelis     ROPAX (Standard)     01-03-1978     Undisclosed    
16-11-2020     Sam     VLCC     05-01-1996     Undisclosed    
16-11-2020     PAC Acrux     MPP     26-05-2003     Pacific Carriers    
13-11-2020     Skippers Y     HANDY BC     26-07-1984     Shippers Ship Trade    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

