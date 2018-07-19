Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 29

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 19, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 12 – July 18, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-07-2018     Pafos     HANDY TANKER     28-08-1993     World Tankers    
17-07-2018     Eagle Austin     AFRAMAX     21-10-1998     AET    
17-07-2018     Bunga Kelana 3     AFRAMAX     29-10-1998     AET    
16-07-2018     Goeast     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1977     Uvas Trans    
16-07-2018     Dawn Dwarka     HANDY TANKER     26-06-1998     Arya Voyagers    
16-07-2018     Jade Prosper     VLCC     21-01-1999     Blue Whale Maritime    

