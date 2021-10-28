Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 43
Thursday October 28, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 21 – October 27, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|25-10-2021
|Bunga Kenanga
|PANAMAX MT
|10-04-2000
|AET
|25-10-2021
|Sulphur Tripper
|SMALL TANKER
|20-02-1995
|Mitsubishi Chemical Logistics
|25-10-2021
|Umnenga I
|AFRAMAX
|16-06-1999
|Minerva Bunkering
|25-10-2021
|Uzor
|VLCC
|01-07-2001
|Unknown Russian
|23-10-2021
|Masarrah
|FERRY
|01-04-1977
|Namma International Marine Services
|23-10-2021
|Muskie
|PANAMAX MT
|25-07-2003
|Prime Tanker Management
|23-10-2021
|Pelican
|SMALL TANKER
|27-03-1999
|Seven Islands Shipping
|22-10-2021
|Aris
|HANDY TANKER
|26-11-2001
|Coral Shipping
|22-10-2021
|Chemical Pioneer
|HANDY TANKER
|30-08-1968
|US Shipping Corp
|22-10-2021
|Duruca
|SMALL TANKER
|28-10-1993
|Beykim Petrolculuk
|22-10-2021
|Walleye
|PANAMAX MT
|30-04-2003
|Prime Tanker Management
|21-10-2021
|Mahabbah
|FERRY
|01-06-1972
|Namma International Marine Services