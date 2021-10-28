Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 43

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 28, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 21 – October 27, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-10-2021     Bunga Kenanga     PANAMAX MT     10-04-2000     AET    
25-10-2021     Sulphur Tripper     SMALL TANKER     20-02-1995     Mitsubishi Chemical Logistics    
25-10-2021     Umnenga I     AFRAMAX     16-06-1999     Minerva Bunkering    
25-10-2021     Uzor     VLCC     01-07-2001     Unknown Russian    
23-10-2021     Masarrah     FERRY     01-04-1977     Namma International Marine Services    
23-10-2021     Muskie     PANAMAX MT     25-07-2003     Prime Tanker Management    
23-10-2021     Pelican     SMALL TANKER     27-03-1999     Seven Islands Shipping    
22-10-2021     Aris     HANDY TANKER     26-11-2001     Coral Shipping    
22-10-2021     Chemical Pioneer     HANDY TANKER     30-08-1968     US Shipping Corp    
22-10-2021     Duruca     SMALL TANKER     28-10-1993     Beykim Petrolculuk    
22-10-2021     Walleye     PANAMAX MT     30-04-2003     Prime Tanker Management    
21-10-2021     Mahabbah     FERRY     01-06-1972     Namma International Marine Services    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

