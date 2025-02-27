Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 8
Thursday February 27, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 20 – February 26, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|25-02-2025
|Schumi 7
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|17-01-1996
|Siam Lucky Marine
|21-02-2025
|Bluefins
|PANAMAX MT
|30-03-2001
|Expanse Ship Management
|21-02-2025
|Eponyma
|MPP
|31-03-1993
|Bintang Mas Shipping
|21-02-2025
|Finlandia Seaways
|RO-RO
|14-08-2000
|DFDS
|21-02-2025
|Iris of Sea
|RO-LO
|14-12-1992
|Sea Gate Management
|20-02-2025
|B LPG Sophia
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|25-11-1997
|Worldera