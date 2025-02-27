Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 8

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 27, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 20 – February 26, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-02-2025     Schumi 7     FULLY PRESSURISED     17-01-1996     Siam Lucky Marine    
21-02-2025     Bluefins     PANAMAX MT     30-03-2001     Expanse Ship Management    
21-02-2025     Eponyma     MPP     31-03-1993     Bintang Mas Shipping    
21-02-2025     Finlandia Seaways     RO-RO     14-08-2000     DFDS    
21-02-2025     Iris of Sea     RO-LO     14-12-1992     Sea Gate Management    
20-02-2025     B LPG Sophia     FULLY PRESSURISED     25-11-1997     Worldera    

 

