Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 34
Thursday August 27, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 20 – August 26, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|26-08-2020
|Nazlikiz
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-01-1978
|Yenal Gemi Acenteligi
|26-08-2020
|Valaris JU 105
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|24-10-2002
|Valaris
|26-08-2020
|Carnival Imagination
|LARGE CRUISE
|08-06-1995
|Carnival PLC
|25-08-2020
|Melanesian Chief
|FEEDERMAX
|22-06-1990
|China Navigation
|25-08-2020
|Luminous Ace
|PCTC
|20-01-1995
|Meiji Shipping
|25-08-2020
|Parker
|CAPESIZE
|18-09-1996
|Laredo Marine
|25-08-2020
|Panamax Energy
|PANAMAX BULKER
|20-03-1998
|Cyprus Sea Lines
|25-08-2020
|Polar Pioneer
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|24-09-1985
|Transocean Inc
|24-08-2020
|Norma
|SMALL TANKER
|20-07-1982
|Transpetro
|24-08-2020
|Hamoudi
|SMALL HANDY BC
|01-11-1982
|Undisclosed
|24-08-2020
|Taganroga
|SMALL TANKER
|04-11-1983
|Ost-Oil
|24-08-2020
|Zagora
|FEEDERMAX
|31-08-1995
|Costamare
|24-08-2020
|Erin
|FEEDERMAX
|11-06-1996
|Kind Glory Shipping
|24-08-2020
|Navion Bergen
|AFRAMAX
|27-01-2000
|Altera Shuttle Tankers