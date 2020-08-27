Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 34

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 27, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 20 – August 26, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
26-08-2020     Nazlikiz     SINGLEDECKER     01-01-1978     Yenal Gemi Acenteligi    
26-08-2020     Valaris JU 105     JACK UP DRILL RIG     24-10-2002     Valaris    
26-08-2020     Carnival Imagination     LARGE CRUISE     08-06-1995     Carnival PLC    
25-08-2020     Melanesian Chief     FEEDERMAX     22-06-1990     China Navigation    
25-08-2020     Luminous Ace     PCTC     20-01-1995     Meiji Shipping    
25-08-2020     Parker     CAPESIZE     18-09-1996     Laredo Marine    
25-08-2020     Panamax Energy     PANAMAX BULKER     20-03-1998     Cyprus Sea Lines    
25-08-2020     Polar Pioneer     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     24-09-1985     Transocean Inc    
24-08-2020     Norma     SMALL TANKER     20-07-1982     Transpetro    
24-08-2020     Hamoudi     SMALL HANDY BC     01-11-1982     Undisclosed    
24-08-2020     Taganroga     SMALL TANKER     04-11-1983     Ost-Oil    
24-08-2020     Zagora     FEEDERMAX     31-08-1995     Costamare    
24-08-2020     Erin     FEEDERMAX     11-06-1996     Kind Glory Shipping    
24-08-2020     Navion Bergen     AFRAMAX     27-01-2000     Altera Shuttle Tankers    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

