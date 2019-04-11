Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 14

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 11, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 4 – April 10, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-04-2019     Khunsamutra     FULLY PRESSURISED     01-01-1979     Undisclosed    
09-04-2019     Calaguas     SMALL TANKER     15-02-1978     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
09-04-2019     Medelin Atlas     HANDY TANKER     23-10-1989     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
09-04-2019     Wan Hai 206     HANDY CONTAINER     20-08-1991     Wan Hai Lines    
09-04-2019     Atlantic Carrier     CAPESIZE     23-08-1993     Sinokor    
09-04-2019     KS Hermes 3     RO-RO     28-06-1993     Jeyang Logitech    
09-04-2019     Alpha Millennium     CAPESIZE     08-02-2000     Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com