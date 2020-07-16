Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 28
Thursday July 16, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 9 – July 15, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|15-07-2020
|Setuba
|FEEDERMAX
|01-10-1997
|Global Feeder Shipping
|14-07-2020
|Avatar
|SMALL TANKER
|26-06-1990
|Russian Inspectors and Marine Surveyors Corp
|14-07-2020
|Stellar Express
|HANDYMAX
|30-08-1990
|Nova Shipping
|13-07-2020
|Mobile Pearl
|HANDYMAX
|02-08-1984
|SMT Shipping
|13-07-2020
|Elit
|MPP
|01-09-1992
|Elit Denizcilik Sanayi
|13-07-2020
|NCC Mekka
|HANDY TANKER
|05-05-1995
|Bahri Chemicals
|13-07-2020
|Kuo Hsiung
|FEEDERMAX
|17-05-1993
|Euroseas Shipping
|09-07-2020
|Sine Maersk
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|29-06-1998
|Moller Maersk AS