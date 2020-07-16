Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 28

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 16, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 9 – July 15, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-07-2020     Setuba     FEEDERMAX     01-10-1997     Global Feeder Shipping    
14-07-2020     Avatar     SMALL TANKER     26-06-1990     Russian Inspectors and Marine Surveyors Corp    
14-07-2020     Stellar Express     HANDYMAX     30-08-1990     Nova Shipping    
13-07-2020     Mobile Pearl     HANDYMAX     02-08-1984     SMT Shipping    
13-07-2020     Elit     MPP     01-09-1992     Elit Denizcilik Sanayi    
13-07-2020     NCC Mekka     HANDY TANKER     05-05-1995     Bahri Chemicals    
13-07-2020     Kuo Hsiung     FEEDERMAX     17-05-1993     Euroseas Shipping    
09-07-2020     Sine Maersk     POST PANAMAX CONT     29-06-1998     Moller Maersk AS    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

