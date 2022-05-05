Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 18

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 5, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 28 – May 4, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-05-2022     Al Wakra     MPP     01-01-1978     Al Balha Trading    
30-04-2022     Adebomi 1     SMALL TANKER     20-10-1993     Stallioniare Group    
29-04-2022     Petrobras 32     FPSO TANKER     01-07-1974     Petrobras    
29-04-2022     Saavi     SUEZMAX     25-01-1995     Sea Star Marine Services    
29-04-2022     Nordic Passat     SUEZMAX     20-08-2002     Undisclosed    
29-04-2022     POSH Bawean     ACCOMMODATION     12-10-1998     POSH Fleet Services Pte    
29-04-2022     Aban Ice     DRILLSHIP     01-02-1959     Aban Offshore    

