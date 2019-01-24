Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 3

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 24, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 17 – January 23, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-01-2019     Boxy Lady     FEEDERMAX     17-06-1996     Aims Shipping    
18-01-2019     Zamil 1     AHTS     01-09-1996     Zamil Offshore    
18-01-2019     Zamil 6     MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT     07-12-1998     Zamil Offshore    
18-01-2019     Solana     AHTS     15-10-1981     Maroos Shipping and Forwarding    
16-01-2019     Marine Star     VLCC     01-01-1994     Southernpec    

