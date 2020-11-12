Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 45

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 12, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 5 – November 11, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-11-2020     Mako     MPP     01-01-1991     Ruad Marine Services SRL    
10-11-2020     True Colors     SMALL TANKER     19-07-1993     Mare Shipmanagement    
09-11-2020     Unit Star     SMALL TANKER     06-03-1980     International Unit Shipping    
09-11-2020     Grand Celebration     SMALL CRUISE     02-02-1987     Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line    
09-11-2020     Target     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1985     Al Ryadh Ship Management    
09-11-2020     Emden IV     MPP     14-01-1987     Diamond Maritime    
09-11-2020     Berkah 45     TWEENDECKER     01-01-1986     Berkah Setanggi Timur    
09-11-2020     Medelin West     SMALL TANKER     27-12-1990     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
09-11-2020     ABK Trader     HANDY BULKER     17-07-1991     Afamia Shipping Agency    
09-11-2020     Ping Shun 1     HANDYMAX     23-04-1998     Ping Shun Shipping    
09-11-2020     Shin Zui Maru     RO-RO     08-05-2001     Kuribayashi    
07-11-2020     Prospery     SMALL TANKER     26-01-1995     Ocean Grow International    
07-11-2020     Bering     HANDY TANKER     31-03-1998     IMS SA    
06-11-2020     B Gas Champion     SP FR LPG     27-11-1995     Bergshav AS    
05-11-2020     Ayana     SMALL TANKER     11-03-1980     Ayana Shipping    
05-11-2020     Maher     MPP     01-09-1990     Hartland Marine    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

