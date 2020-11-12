Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 45
Thursday November 12, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 5 – November 11, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|10-11-2020
|Mako
|MPP
|01-01-1991
|Ruad Marine Services SRL
|10-11-2020
|True Colors
|SMALL TANKER
|19-07-1993
|Mare Shipmanagement
|09-11-2020
|Unit Star
|SMALL TANKER
|06-03-1980
|International Unit Shipping
|09-11-2020
|Grand Celebration
|SMALL CRUISE
|02-02-1987
|Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
|09-11-2020
|Target
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1985
|Al Ryadh Ship Management
|09-11-2020
|Emden IV
|MPP
|14-01-1987
|Diamond Maritime
|09-11-2020
|Berkah 45
|TWEENDECKER
|01-01-1986
|Berkah Setanggi Timur
|09-11-2020
|Medelin West
|SMALL TANKER
|27-12-1990
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|09-11-2020
|ABK Trader
|HANDY BULKER
|17-07-1991
|Afamia Shipping Agency
|09-11-2020
|Ping Shun 1
|HANDYMAX
|23-04-1998
|Ping Shun Shipping
|09-11-2020
|Shin Zui Maru
|RO-RO
|08-05-2001
|Kuribayashi
|07-11-2020
|Prospery
|SMALL TANKER
|26-01-1995
|Ocean Grow International
|07-11-2020
|Bering
|HANDY TANKER
|31-03-1998
|IMS SA
|06-11-2020
|B Gas Champion
|SP FR LPG
|27-11-1995
|Bergshav AS
|05-11-2020
|Ayana
|SMALL TANKER
|11-03-1980
|Ayana Shipping
|05-11-2020
|Maher
|MPP
|01-09-1990
|Hartland Marine