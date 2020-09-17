Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 37

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 17, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 10 – September 16, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
16-09-2020     Sinokor Yokohama     FEEDERMAX     11-01-2000     Sinokor    
16-09-2020     Kar Beta     AHT     10-03-1999     Pacship    
15-09-2020     Nazlican     MPP     01-03-1978     Yenal Shipping Agency    
15-09-2020     Transfair     SMALL HANDY BC     28-02-1977     Tempus Maritime Sarl    
15-09-2020     Transocean     HANDY BULKER     26-02-1982     TSCO Ship Management    
15-09-2020     Tag Navya     HANDY TANKER     28-06-1991     Tag Offshore Ltd    
14-09-2020     Pedreiras     PANAMAX MT     01-01-1993     Transpetro    
14-09-2020     Pirajui     PANAMAX MT     02-04-1990     Transpetro    
14-09-2020     Pirai     PANAMAX MT     01-07-1990     Transpetro    
14-09-2020     Ningbo Pioneer     PANAMAX BULKER     01-09-1990     Ningbo Marine    
14-09-2020     Wila     SMALL TANKER     30-04-1997     IMS SA    
14-09-2020     Lady Mickey     HANDY BULKER     30-07-1997     Devbulk Shipping    
14-09-2020     Yu Rong     MPP     01-10-2002     Sea Ray Shipping Co    
14-09-2020     Haian Song     FEEDERMAX     01-10-2001     Hai An Transport & Stevedoring    
11-09-2020     Stellar Galaxy     CAPESIZE     12-03-1993     Polaris Shipping    
11-09-2020     Stellar Eagle     CAPESIZE     24-09-1993     Polaris Shipping    
10-09-2020     Castoro II     PIPE LAYER     06-07-1970     SAIPEM    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com