Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 37
Thursday September 17, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 10 – September 16, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|16-09-2020
|Sinokor Yokohama
|FEEDERMAX
|11-01-2000
|Sinokor
|16-09-2020
|Kar Beta
|AHT
|10-03-1999
|Pacship
|15-09-2020
|Nazlican
|MPP
|01-03-1978
|Yenal Shipping Agency
|15-09-2020
|Transfair
|SMALL HANDY BC
|28-02-1977
|Tempus Maritime Sarl
|15-09-2020
|Transocean
|HANDY BULKER
|26-02-1982
|TSCO Ship Management
|15-09-2020
|Tag Navya
|HANDY TANKER
|28-06-1991
|Tag Offshore Ltd
|14-09-2020
|Pedreiras
|PANAMAX MT
|01-01-1993
|Transpetro
|14-09-2020
|Pirajui
|PANAMAX MT
|02-04-1990
|Transpetro
|14-09-2020
|Pirai
|PANAMAX MT
|01-07-1990
|Transpetro
|14-09-2020
|Ningbo Pioneer
|PANAMAX BULKER
|01-09-1990
|Ningbo Marine
|14-09-2020
|Wila
|SMALL TANKER
|30-04-1997
|IMS SA
|14-09-2020
|Lady Mickey
|HANDY BULKER
|30-07-1997
|Devbulk Shipping
|14-09-2020
|Yu Rong
|MPP
|01-10-2002
|Sea Ray Shipping Co
|14-09-2020
|Haian Song
|FEEDERMAX
|01-10-2001
|Hai An Transport & Stevedoring
|11-09-2020
|Stellar Galaxy
|CAPESIZE
|12-03-1993
|Polaris Shipping
|11-09-2020
|Stellar Eagle
|CAPESIZE
|24-09-1993
|Polaris Shipping
|10-09-2020
|Castoro II
|PIPE LAYER
|06-07-1970
|SAIPEM