Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 7

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 21, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 14 – February 20, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-02-2019     Star Gran     HANDYMAX     01-05-1986     Grieg Star Shipping    
18-02-2019     Beril     RO-RO     01-09-1977     Akdeniz Roro    
18-02-2019     Darya Jaan     SMALL HANDY BC     17-03-1982     KC Maritime    
18-02-2019     Lal Bahadur Shastri     HANDY CONTAINER     23-12-1993     SCI    
18-02-2019     Irenes Logos     HANDY CONTAINER     25-05-1995     Tsakos Shipping and Trading    
15-02-2019     Zim Barcelona     PANAMAX CONT     01-04-2004     ZIM    
15-02-2019     Armada Iman     MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT     10-02-1999     Bumi Armada Berhad    
14-02-2019     Reina     REEFER     21-10-1982     Arctic Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com