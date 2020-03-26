Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 12

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 26, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 19 – March 25, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-03-2020     Fuxing     HANDYMAX     28-03-1991     Vernal Breeze Shipping    
25-03-2020     RT Odin     HANDY CONTAINER     01-09-2001     Koenig Cie    
23-03-2020     Aaditya 1     PSV     04-10-1974     Elite Marine Services    
23-03-2020     Zea Shanghai     MPP     27-02-2003     Zeamarine Carrier    
20-03-2020     Neusa     SMALL TANKER     22-03-1983     Transpetro    
20-03-2020     Stellar Rio     CAPESIZE     03-05-1994     Polaris Shipping    
20-03-2020     Star of Luck     HANDY CONTAINER     29-12-1997     Victoria Oceanway    
20-03-2020     Berge Aoraki     CAPESIZE     13-04-2000     Berge Bulk    

