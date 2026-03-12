Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 12, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 5 – March 11, 2026

3/9/2026     Guzel     RO-RO     Jun 1980     Avrasya Shipping    
3/8/2026     Smooth Sea     SMALL TANKER     Jun 1986     Smooth Sea    
3/6/2026     Atlas     GEN CARGO     Jun 1995     Navessia Shipping    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com