Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 13

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 31, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 24 – March 30, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-03-2022     Bow Flower     HANDY TANKER     03-07-1994     Odfjell Management    
25-03-2022     Hampstead     PANAMAX MT     27-02-2004     Fleetscape Capital    
25-03-2022     Hanchang Gangwon     FERRY     30-05-1996     PCF Line SA    
25-03-2022     Yener Ciner     FERRY     01-01-1979     Gate Denizcilik Sanayi    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com