Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Weeks 51-52

by VesselsValue.com
Friday January 4, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 20, 2018 – January 2, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
02-01-2019     Chemtrans Sky     PANAMAX MT     14-08-2000     Chemikalien Seetransport    
02-01-2019     Eurovision     PANAMAX MT     30-03-2000     Eurotankers    
02-01-2019     Ever Able     HANDY CONTAINER     29-07-1996     Evergreen Marine Corp    
02-01-2019     Ever Ultra     POST PANAMAX CONT     31-05-1996     Evergreen Marine Corp    
02-01-2019     Mareno     FEEDERMAX     31-05-2000     Navalis Shipping    
30-12-2018     Baltic Breeze     PCTC     01-10-1983     Wallenius Lines AB    
27-12-2018     Gaz Supplier     VLGC     13-12-1990     Naftomar Shipping and Trading    
20-12-2018     Eagle Anaheim     AFRAMAX     16-06-1999     AET    
20-12-2018     Eagle Atlanta     AFRAMAX     01-05-1999     AET    
20-12-2018     Eagle Augusta     AFRAMAX     01-03-1999     AET    
20-12-2018     Eagle Birmingham     AFRAMAX     05-02-1997     Global Skipsholding II    

