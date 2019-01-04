Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Weeks 51-52
Friday January 4, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 20, 2018 – January 2, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|02-01-2019
|Chemtrans Sky
|PANAMAX MT
|14-08-2000
|Chemikalien Seetransport
|02-01-2019
|Eurovision
|PANAMAX MT
|30-03-2000
|Eurotankers
|02-01-2019
|Ever Able
|HANDY CONTAINER
|29-07-1996
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|02-01-2019
|Ever Ultra
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|31-05-1996
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|02-01-2019
|Mareno
|FEEDERMAX
|31-05-2000
|Navalis Shipping
|30-12-2018
|Baltic Breeze
|PCTC
|01-10-1983
|Wallenius Lines AB
|27-12-2018
|Gaz Supplier
|VLGC
|13-12-1990
|Naftomar Shipping and Trading
|20-12-2018
|Eagle Anaheim
|AFRAMAX
|16-06-1999
|AET
|20-12-2018
|Eagle Atlanta
|AFRAMAX
|01-05-1999
|AET
|20-12-2018
|Eagle Augusta
|AFRAMAX
|01-03-1999
|AET
|20-12-2018
|Eagle Birmingham
|AFRAMAX
|05-02-1997
|Global Skipsholding II