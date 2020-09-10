Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 36
Thursday September 10, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 3 – September 9, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|09-09-2020
|Stellar Queen
|CAPESIZE
|30-06-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|09-09-2020
|Stellar Hermes
|CAPESIZE
|15-03-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|07-09-2020
|Star B
|MPP
|01-01-1979
|Sky Blue Shipping
|07-09-2020
|Al Nabila 5
|HANDY TANKER
|01-12-1993
|Pyramid Navigation
|07-09-2020
|GT Liberty
|SMALL TANKER
|11-10-1990
|Allsea DMCC JSC
|07-09-2020
|Bara Anugerah
|HANDYMAX
|02-09-1994
|Jaya Samudra Karunia
|07-09-2020
|Khan S
|HANDYMAX
|10-01-1996
|Star Pacific Line Pte
|05-09-2020
|Ritaj A
|SMALL HANDY BC
|01-11-1982
|IMS Hellenic
|05-09-2020
|Jag Leela
|AFRAMAX
|25-03-1999
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|04-09-2020
|Atromitos
|HANDYMAX
|19-04-1991
|August Marine