Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 36

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 10, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 3 – September 9, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-09-2020     Stellar Queen     CAPESIZE     30-06-1994     Polaris Shipping    
09-09-2020     Stellar Hermes     CAPESIZE     15-03-1994     Polaris Shipping    
07-09-2020     Star B     MPP     01-01-1979     Sky Blue Shipping    
07-09-2020     Al Nabila 5     HANDY TANKER     01-12-1993     Pyramid Navigation    
07-09-2020     GT Liberty     SMALL TANKER     11-10-1990     Allsea DMCC JSC    
07-09-2020     Bara Anugerah     HANDYMAX     02-09-1994     Jaya Samudra Karunia    
07-09-2020     Khan S     HANDYMAX     10-01-1996     Star Pacific Line Pte    
05-09-2020     Ritaj A     SMALL HANDY BC     01-11-1982     IMS Hellenic    
05-09-2020     Jag Leela     AFRAMAX     25-03-1999     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
04-09-2020     Atromitos     HANDYMAX     19-04-1991     August Marine    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com