Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 49

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 13, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 6 – December 12, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-12-2018     Tenaga Lima     LARGE LNG     01-03-1981     MISC    
10-12-2018     Belokamenka     VLCC     02-07-1980     BW Offshore    
10-12-2018     Van Cherry     PCTC     28-11-1994     Wallem Group    
10-12-2018     Kota Jelita     HANDY CONTAINER     12-07-1997     PIL    
10-12-2018     Paul Abrao     HANDY CONTAINER     08-11-1996     Quadrant Maritime    
10-12-2018     Gas Puffin     LEG     04-06-1991     Undisclosed    
07-12-2018     Glomar Allure     STANDBY / ERRV     01-10-1971     Glomar Shipmanagement    
06-12-2018     Shinyo Brilliance     CAPESIZE     01-02-2001     Shinyo International    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com