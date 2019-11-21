Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 46

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 21, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 14 – November 20, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-11-2019     Marina Star 1     FEEDERMAX     18-02-1983     Meratus Line    
20-11-2019     Innovator     PCTC     01-12-1987     Globex Corp    
20-11-2019     Windsor     HANDY TANKER     14-11-1996     Seven Islands Shipping    
18-11-2019     Starlink One     RO-RO     01-06-1997     Panstar Shipping    
18-11-2019     Discoverer Spirit     DRILLSHIP     06-10-1999     Transocean Inc    
18-11-2019     Discoverer Deep Seas     DRILLSHIP     26-05-2000     Transocean Inc    
18-11-2019     Tan Cang Victory     MPP     22-01-2003     Tan Cang Saigon    
16-11-2019     Orchids     HANDY TANKER     14-11-1986     Seven Islands Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com