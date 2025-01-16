Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 2
Thursday January 16, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 9 – January 15, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|13-01-2025
|Altair
|SMALL HANDY
|01-07-1978
|Arabella Enterprises
|13-01-2025
|Penelope A
|ROPAX FERRY
|01-07-1972
|Agoudimos Lines
|13-01-2025
|Ocean Star
|GEN CARGO
|01-07-1980
|Island Star Shipping Ltd
|13-01-2025
|Ocean Legend
|MPP
|07-04-1993
|Oceanic Container Lines
|11-01-2025
|Kriti II
|ROPAX FERRY
|26-07-1979
|Anek Lines SA
|11-01-2025
|Kriti I
|ROPAX FERRY
|01-05-1979
|Anek Lines SA
|10-01-2025
|Nevelsk
|MPP
|30-10-2003
|Steam Line Middle East Company
|10-01-2025
|Banglar Jyoti
|SMALL TANKER
|01-04-1987
|Bangladesh Shipping Corp
|10-01-2025
|Banglar Shourabh
|SMALL TANKER
|01-09-1987
|Bangladesh Shipping Corp
|10-01-2025
|Golden Orient
|PANAMAX BULKER
|01-04-1998
|Golden Bulk Shipping
|10-01-2025
|Hapon
|VLCC
|30-04-1996
|Undisclosed