Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 2

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 16, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 9 – January 15, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-01-2025     Altair     SMALL HANDY     01-07-1978     Arabella Enterprises    
13-01-2025     Penelope A     ROPAX FERRY     01-07-1972     Agoudimos Lines    
13-01-2025     Ocean Star     GEN CARGO     01-07-1980     Island Star Shipping Ltd    
13-01-2025     Ocean Legend     MPP     07-04-1993     Oceanic Container Lines    
11-01-2025     Kriti II     ROPAX FERRY     26-07-1979     Anek Lines SA    
11-01-2025     Kriti I     ROPAX FERRY     01-05-1979     Anek Lines SA    
10-01-2025     Nevelsk     MPP     30-10-2003     Steam Line Middle East Company    
10-01-2025     Banglar Jyoti     SMALL TANKER     01-04-1987     Bangladesh Shipping Corp    
10-01-2025     Banglar Shourabh     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1987     Bangladesh Shipping Corp    
10-01-2025     Golden Orient     PANAMAX BULKER     01-04-1998     Golden Bulk Shipping    
10-01-2025     Hapon     VLCC     30-04-1996     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

