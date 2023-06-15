Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 23

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 15, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 8 – June 14, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-06-2023     Jasmine II     HANDYMAX     14-01-1997     Al Shumookh Construction    
12-06-2023     Era     PSV (Medium)     01-02-1983     Max Marine    
12-06-2023     MSC Nicole     SUB PANAMAX CONT     10-11-1989     Niki Shipping    
11-06-2023     Jin Yuan Xing 9     HANDYMAX     01-04-1996     Undisclosed    
08-06-2023     Meratus Makassar     FEEDERMAX     01-09-1995     Meratus Line    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com