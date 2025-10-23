Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 43

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 23, 2025

Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 43 Have you sold bunkers to a recently scrapped vessel? Check here with VesselsValue's demolition sales from October 16 – October 22, 2025.

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 16 – October 22, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-10-2025     Asmaa Z     HANDYMAX     Dec 1997     Safe Sea Services Sarl    
17-10-2025     Fan Shun     HANDYMAX     Sep 1997     Country Ocean Shipping    
17-10-2025     Dalia     GEN CARGO     Oct 1981     Cedar Marine Services    
17-10-2025     Puteri Nilam     LARGE LNG     Jun 1995     MISC    
17-10-2025     Puteri Delima     LARGE LNG     Jan 1995     MISC    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com