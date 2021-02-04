Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 5

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 4, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 28 – February 3 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
04-02-2021     Ngoc Long 06     AHTS     05-04-2012     Seahorse Marine & Energy JSC    
03-02-2021     Raysut 1     SINGLEDECKER     27-08-1979     Raysut Cement    
03-02-2021     Integrity     PCTC     30-09-1992     American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier    
02-02-2021     Aberdeen     POST PANAMAX MT     18-12-1996     Chevron    
02-02-2021     Celia     FULLY PRESSURISED     19-04-1991     Nhat Viet Transportation    
01-02-2021     Jigawa     PCC     01-01-1972     Vival Marine    
30-01-2021     Gloriever     PANAMAX BULKER     23-07-1996     Fuzhou Minlun Shipping    
29-01-2021     Sea Princess     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1993     Prime Tankers LLC    
28-01-2021     Ocean Rover     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     30-06-1973     Diamond Offshore    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com