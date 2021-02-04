Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 5
Thursday February 4, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 28 – February 3 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|04-02-2021
|Ngoc Long 06
|AHTS
|05-04-2012
|Seahorse Marine & Energy JSC
|03-02-2021
|Raysut 1
|SINGLEDECKER
|27-08-1979
|Raysut Cement
|03-02-2021
|Integrity
|PCTC
|30-09-1992
|American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier
|02-02-2021
|Aberdeen
|POST PANAMAX MT
|18-12-1996
|Chevron
|02-02-2021
|Celia
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|19-04-1991
|Nhat Viet Transportation
|01-02-2021
|Jigawa
|PCC
|01-01-1972
|Vival Marine
|30-01-2021
|Gloriever
|PANAMAX BULKER
|23-07-1996
|Fuzhou Minlun Shipping
|29-01-2021
|Sea Princess
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1993
|Prime Tankers LLC
|28-01-2021
|Ocean Rover
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|30-06-1973
|Diamond Offshore