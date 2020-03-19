Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 11
Thursday March 19, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 12 – March 18, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|16-03-2020
|Captain George K
|HANDY BULKER
|03-01-1997
|Mariners Shipping Agency
|16-03-2020
|Navigator B
|HANDY BULKER
|18-04-1990
|Dream El Helm Shipping
|16-03-2020
|West Scent
|FEEDERMAX
|27-12-1995
|Lilly Maritime
|13-03-2020
|APL China
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|19-05-1995
|APL
|13-03-2020
|GSL Matisse
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|08-11-1999
|Global Ship Lease
|12-03-2020
|Lily Star
|FEEDERMAX
|24-05-1996
|Erdinger Shipping