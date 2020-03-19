Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 11

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 19, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 12 – March 18, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
16-03-2020     Captain George K     HANDY BULKER     03-01-1997     Mariners Shipping Agency    
16-03-2020     Navigator B     HANDY BULKER     18-04-1990     Dream El Helm Shipping    
16-03-2020     West Scent     FEEDERMAX     27-12-1995     Lilly Maritime    
13-03-2020     APL China     POST PANAMAX CONT     19-05-1995     APL    
13-03-2020     GSL Matisse     SUB PANAMAX CONT     08-11-1999     Global Ship Lease    
12-03-2020     Lily Star     FEEDERMAX     24-05-1996     Erdinger Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com