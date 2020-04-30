Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 17

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 30, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 23 – April 29, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-04-2020     Nanhai Shengkai     FPSO TANKER     01-01-1975     CNOOC Limited    
28-04-2020     Kauai     HANDY CONTAINER     01-08-1980     Matson Navigation    
28-04-2020     Robert H Boh     PSV     17-07-2002     Tidewater Marine    
28-04-2020     Art Carlson     PSV     18-03-2003     Tidewater Marine    
27-04-2020     Jingu     PCTC     16-10-1992     NYK Line    

