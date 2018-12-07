Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 48

by VesselsValue.com
Friday December 7, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 29 – December 5, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-12-2018     Conti Gothenburg     POST PANAMAX CONT     01-09-2002     Reederei NSB    
03-12-2018     Moscow River     AFRAMAX     25-02-1999     Sovcomflot    
03-12-2018     Moscow University     AFRAMAX     26-03-1999     Sovcomflot    
03-12-2018     MSC Mirella     SUB PANAMAX CONT     12-12-1989     MSC    
03-12-2018     Multi Spirit     MPP     20-12-1990     Meratus Line    
30-11-2018     Forte 1     PSV     04-09-1984     Inter Seas Shipping    
30-11-2018     Pearl     HANDY TANKER     01-09-1997     Avin International    
30-11-2018     Spurn Haven II     AHTS     29-11-1979     ConocoPhillips    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

