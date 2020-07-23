Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 29

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 23, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 16 – July 22, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-07-2020     Tove Maersk     HANDY CONTAINER     20-02-1992     Moller Maersk AS    
20-07-2020     Carnival Inspiration     LARGE CRUISE     22-02-1996     Carnival PLC    
20-07-2020     Master     HANDY BULKER     01-12-1997     Lamda Maritime SA    
20-07-2020     Murad     MPP     01-12-1998     Unimed Navigation SA    
20-07-2020     Polaris Ace     PCTC     20-10-1997     Kansai Steamship Co    
20-07-2020     Hispania Graeca     PANAMAX BULKER     01-11-2001     Angelakos    
17-07-2020     Skyfrost     REEFER     30-11-1985     Baltmed Reefer Services    
17-07-2020     Baltic Highway     PCTC     21-12-2001     K Line    

