Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 3

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 23, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 16 – January 22, 2020

22-01-2020     Aspam 1     HANDY TANKER     10-06-1996     GP Global    
22-01-2020     GCL     LARGE LNG     01-04-1979     POLY-GCL Petroleum Group    
21-01-2020     Ionian Sky     FERRY     01-07-1974     Flanmare Shipping    
20-01-2020     Inzhener     RO-RO     01-01-1974     Undisclosed    
20-01-2020     APL Thailand     POST PANAMAX CONT     29-11-1995     APL    
20-01-2020     Neapolis     HANDY CONTAINER     18-01-2000     Costamare    
20-01-2020     Universal Green     SUPRAMAX     14-03-2002     MOL    
20-01-2020     Regalia     ACCOMMODATION     01-03-1985     Prosafe    
20-01-2020     Safe Bristolia     ACCOMMODATION     01-06-1983     Prosafe    

