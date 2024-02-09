Smyril Line Orders Two Methanol-Ready Ro-Ro Cargo Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due to enter service in the North Atlantic in 2026. Image Credit: Smyril Line

Shipping company Smyril Line has ordered two new ro-ro cargo vessels suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The company has ordered the two 190 m ships from the CIMC Raffles shipyard in China, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The ships are due to enter service in the North Atlantic in 2026.

"Compared to the company's existing fleet, they will emit significantly less per transported ton," the company said in the statement.

"At the same time, the ships will be equipped with a battery system and the possibility for shore power, which means that port operations can be conducted without emissions.

"The ships will also be prepared to sail on e-methanol, which is considered to be the best future choice for green energy at Smyril Line."