BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Near Seven-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 31, 2024

Bunker fuel prices continued to decline at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $5.50/mt to $616/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 12

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1/mt to $523/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $13/mt to $798.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.15/bl to $78.63/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $6.50/mt to  $613/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $6.50/mt to $557/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $8/mt to $603/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $7.50/mt to $566.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.16/bl from the previous session's close at $79.79/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $8.73/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
