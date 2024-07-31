BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Near Seven-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped significantly in July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to decline at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $5.50/mt to $616/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1/mt to $523/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $13/mt to $798.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.15/bl to $78.63/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $6.50/mt to $613/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $6.50/mt to $557/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $8/mt to $603/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $7.50/mt to $566.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.16/bl from the previous session's close at $79.79/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $8.73/mt rise in bunker prices.