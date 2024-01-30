World News
Hafnia and Mercuria Launch Combined Panamax Tanker Pool
Tuesday January 30, 2024
The partnership is set to launch in March. File Image / Pixabay
Tanker company Hafnia and commodity trading firm Mercuria are set to a combined pool managing Panamax tankers jointly.
The Hafnia Panamax Pool will consist of 10 vessels with an average age of 13 years, and will launch in March, Hafnia said in a statement on its website.
The partnership aims to capitalise jointly on the expertise and resources of the two firms.
"As charterers ourselves, we have noticed a deficit of modern tonnage in this segment, and we are delighted to team up with industry-leading tanker owner and pool operator Hafnia in our efforts to service this need," Larry Johnson, global head of freight and shipping at Mercuria, said in the statement.