BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Back Above $600/MT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have declined sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced with crude at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices trading above $600/mt again for the first time since last week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $603/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since March 17. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $465/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $874/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.78/bl to $75.91/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $565/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $542.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4/mt to $566.50/mt and at Houston they jumped by $10/mt to $573/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.87/bl at $75.04/bl as of 9:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $6.55/mt fall in bunker prices.