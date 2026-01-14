Coach Solutions Partners with ClassNK to Simplify Vessel Emissions Data Check

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership will enable automated sharing of vessel emissions data between the two firms. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping software solutions provider Coach Solutions has joined hands with classification society ClassNK to simplify the verification of vessel emissions data for their shared customer base.

Data will be transferred automatically from the Coach platform to ClassNK under the agreement, Coach Solutions said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at simplifying data sharing and compliance with regulatory and commercial requirements for shipowners and Document of Compliance holders.

Coach said the integration fits with its broader aim of offering practical digital tools to customers.

“By reducing manual workload for our shared client base, users can maintain their focus of taking action on their data, helping to make shipping more sustainable,” Christian Rae Holm, CEO of Coach Solutions, said.