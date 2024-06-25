BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Six

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $627.50/mt on Monday, having reaching the highest level since May 29 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $540.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $26.50/mt to $844/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.77/bl to $86.01/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $616/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1.50/mt to $562.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $614/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6.50/mt to $598/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $86.08/bl as of 6:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.