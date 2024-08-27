Minerva Bunkering Hires Trader in Canaries From Peninsula

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously worked for Peninsula in Gibraltar from September 2022 to this month. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering has hired a new bunker trader in the Canary Islands.

John O'Carroll has joined Minerva as a bunker trader in Las Palmas as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

O'Carroll previously worked for Peninsula in Gibraltar from September 2022 to this month.

Minerva is a global physical supplier of marine fuels, and operated a purpose-built bunker storage terminal in Las Palmas.

The company delivered a total of 16.3 million mt of marine fuels last year, according to Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Firms for 2024 report.