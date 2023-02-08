Bunker Alert: High Sediment Fuels - Houston

by Intertek Lintec

Over the last two weeks Intertek Lintec has tested a number of VLSFO bunker samples from vessels that have taken fuel in Houston and have shown sediment contents above the ISO 8217 0.10% mass limit. The data gained has shown results ranging from 0.18 to 0.27% mass.

The sediment tests contained within the ISO 8217 standard aim to define the total amount of all sediments contained in a fuel. The main reason for doing this is to limit the amount of solid material contained within the fuel in order that it can be removed by efficient purification and limit fouling and blocking of filters.

The sediment tests also give a good insight into the potential stability of the fuel.

High sediment fuels can impede the purification process and promote sludge build up in purifiers. Reduction in purification efficiency can impact upon the removal of other components such as water and / or catalytic fines which can also lead to potential wear damage.

Whilst this alert is not indicative of the general fuel quality from this port, if your vessel recently bunkered in Houston we strongly recommend that you have knowledge of the quality of the fuel prior to use.



Ensure that the samples are taken correctly together with the supplier at the custody transfer point (Barge Manifold / Receiving Vessel Manifold) and witnessed by the ship’s crew. The seal numbers of the samples drawn on the basis of the contract of supply must be recorded on the Bunker Delivery Note (BDN).

If you wish to discuss any of the points highlighted in this bunker alert, please feel free to contact our technical team on +44 (0)1325 390183 or email lintec.results@intertek.com.

ABOUT INTERTEK LINTEC

Intertek Lintec is the shipping community's gateway to Intertek's global network of state- of-the- art laboratory facilities and industry- leading technical Total Quality Assurance expertise.

ABOUT INTERTEK

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.