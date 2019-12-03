New Singapore MD for Global Risk Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amy Barty, Managing Director, Global Risk Management in Singapore. IMage Credit: Global Risk Management

Amy Barty has been appointed the new Managing Director for fuel hedging specialists Global Risk Management in Singapore.

Barty is said to have extensive experience within the oil and financial markets and comes from a position as Senior Commodity Flow Desk Associate at a large energy trading house in London.

“With Amy on board our group of companies, I am convinced that we are heading for increased growth both in terms of turnover as well as activities, products and services. Amy has demonstrated excellent skills in her previous career and has an extensive network in the business," said CEO and Managing Director of the Global Risk Management Group, Hans Erik Christensen.

Contact Details for Amy Barty, who will now relocate to Singapore, are as follows:

E-mail: amba@global-riskmanagement.com

Telephone: +65 6500 7597

Address: 8 Shenton Way #40-03, AXA Tower, Singapore 068811