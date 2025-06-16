DBS Bank Seeks Court-Ordered Winding Up of AMS Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AMS Marine Pte provides marine engineering services, including ship repairs. File Image / Pixabay

DBS Bank has submitted a winding-up application to the High Court of the Republic of Singapore against AMS Marine Pte Ltd.

The application was filed on June 6, according to a notice published in the city-state's Government Gazette on Friday.

The case is scheduled to be heard at 10 AM on July 4 before the General Division of the High Court.

Creditors or contributories of AMS Marine who wish to support or oppose the application may appear at the hearing or be represented by counsel.

AMS Marine, a Singapore-registered firm with UEN 201000817H, is listed as the defendant. DBS, the claimant, is represented by the law firm Shook Lin & Bok LLP.

The bank is a creditor of AMS Marine Pte, which is part of the AMS Marine Group, comprising a sister firm in Malaysia. The group offers a full suite of engineering services, including piping, steelworks and afloat repairs for oil and gas vessels.