Clarksons Research Sees 12% of Global Tonnage Equipped with Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Among the VLCC and Capesize fleet scrubber uptake is now 20%, the company said. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Some 12% of the global fleet by tonnage is still capble of burning high sulfur fuel oil because of scrubber installations, according to estimates from shipping intelligence service Clarksons Research.

That number will rise to a forecasted 19% by the end of 2020, a spokesman for the company told Ship & Bunker Wednesday.

Among the very large crude carrier and Capesize fleets the number is currently 20%, according to Clarksons Research.