BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 15-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have dropped sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices resumed their downward slide at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in 15 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $10/mt to $593/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since December 6, 2021. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $9/mt to $456/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $5.50/mt to $875/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.82/bl to $73.79/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices dropped by $19.50/mt to $543.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $11.50/mt to $525/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $21/mt to $549/mt and at Houston they dropped by $9.50/mt to $566/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.79/bl at $74.58/bl as of 9:44 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $5.95/mt rise in bunker prices.