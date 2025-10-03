ABS Grants Approval for HD Hyundai's Fuel-Saving Ship Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HD Hyundai plans to showcase the technology in a ship trial scheduled for next year. Image Credit: ABS

US-based classification society ABS has approved a new HD Hyundai technology designed to cut bunker fuel consumption and improve ship performance.

The system, called VesselWise, has been developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Marine Solution for LNG carriers, ABS said in a statement on Friday.

HD Hyundai Group said VesselWise is designed to optimise the performance of critical machinery, including air lubrication systems, wind-assisted propulsion and generator engines.

By using real-time data from each component, the system can create control scenarios to maximise fuel efficiency and improve overall operational stability.

“Following this AiP certification, we are preparing for real-ship demonstrations in 2026, marking an important milestone toward autonomous operations,” Byounghun Kwon, executive vice president of Digital Research Lab, said.