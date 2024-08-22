Stolt Tankers Vessel Takes on B100 Biofuel for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's barge Stolt Main took on the B100 fuel last week. Image Credit: Stolt Tankers

A Stolt Tankers vessel has taken on 100% biofuel as bunker fuel for the first time.

The company's barge Stolt Main took on the B100 fuel last week, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The fuel was supplied by GoodFuels.

The firm has been running the Stolt Main and several other vessels on B20 blends for more than three years.

"Stolt Tankers is committed to investigating renewable fuels and we strive to not only meet, but be ahead of the transition towards low-carbon fuels," Maren Schroeder, president of Stolt Tankers, said in the statement.

"Our latest move to HVO100 on Stolt Main supports our efforts to achieve our own sustainability ambitions and also meet regulatory requirements and industry ambitions, such as the European Union's aim to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030."