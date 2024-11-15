COSCO Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carrier Design Wins Classification Society Approvals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The development of the 50,000 m3 dual-fuelled ammonia/LPG carrier design means the company now has involvement in LNG, methanol and ammonia as alternative bunker fuels. Image Credit: COSCO Shipping Europe

Shipping firms COSCO Shipping Energy and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries have developed a design for a gas carrier capable of running on methanol.

The development of the 50,000 m3 dual-fuelled ammonia/LPG carrier design means the company now has involvement in LNG, methanol and ammonia as alternative bunker fuels, COSCO said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The design has been awarded approvals in principle from classification societies ABS, CCS and DNV.

"The design of the ammonia dual-fuel system can achieve net-zero carbon emissions, and reach the international leading level in terms of performance indicators and cargo capacity," the company said in the post.