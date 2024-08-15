BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wednesday's decline in the G20-VLSFO Index followed a series of advances. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $622.50/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily decline since August 6.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $518.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $794/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.93/bl to $79.76/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8.50/mt to $611/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $556/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5.50/mt to $606.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4/mt to $567/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $79.82/bl as of 6:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt rise in bunker prices.