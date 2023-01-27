BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Reaches $700/mt For First Time in Two Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices have had a strong start to 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a fifth consecutive session at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices hitting $700/mt for the first time in two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $700/mt on Thursday, remaining at the highest level since November 17. The G20-HSFO Index lost $1.50/mt to $470/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8/mt to $1,055/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.35bl to $87.47/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $0.50/mt to $701/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6.50/mt to $613/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $4.50/mt to $677.50/mt and at Houston they rose by $6/mt to $635.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.78/bl at $88.25/bl as of 10:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $5.87/mt rise in bunker prices.