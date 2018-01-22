IMO2020: Shipping Organisations, Green Groups Back Non-Compliant Fuel Oil Carriage Ban

Shipping industry, environmentalists join forces on carriage ban (file image/pixabay)

Environmental organisations have joined together with shipping organisations in calling for a ban on transporting fuel oil that does not meet the new 0.5% sulfur cap which comes into to force in just under two years' time.

The organisations say that such a move will aid the enforcement of the global sulfur cap.

"To secure the intended environmental and health benefits, the organisations say it is of utmost importance that enforcement of this standard is efficient and robust globally," said a statement issued by environmental outfit Transport & Environment.

It went on: "Any failure by governments to ensure consistent implementation and enforcement could also lead to serious market distortion and unfair competition.

"In a joint statement ahead of a critical International Maritime Organisation (IMO) meeting in February, at which proposals for a carriage ban will be discussed by governments, environmental and shipping organisations assert that such a ban will help ensure robust, simplified and consistent enforcement of the global sulphur cap."

Organisations in support of a ban are BIMCO, Clean Shipping Coalition, Cruise Lines International Association, Friends of the Earth US, International Chamber of Shipping, International Parcel Tankers' Association, INTERTANKO, Pacific Environment, World Shipping Council, and WWF Global Arctic Programme.